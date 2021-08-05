PENDLETON — Pancakes with fresh butter are just one of the treats awaiting visitors to Pendleton's Heritage Station Museum’s Pioneer Day on Saturday, Aug. 7.
It’s been awhile since the museum had a Pioneer Day, said Shannon Gruenhagen, marketing and tour coordinator.
“We’re bringing it back and reimagining it,” she said.
The one-day event also falls on Free First Saturday, with free admission for everyone. From noon to 3 p.m., visitors can pan for gold, try candle dipping with beeswax, learn how to clean clothes on a washboard, and shake cream into butter.
“And we’ll make pancakes,” Gruenhagen said.
The pancakes tie into the new wheat exhibit, “Umatilla Gold: History of Wheat in Umatilla County.” The display features photographs, drone footage of local wheat farms and interactive elements.
“You can even smell what a wheat field smells like,” Gruenhagen said.
Pioneer Day is supported by a grant from the Umatilla County Cultural Coalition.
