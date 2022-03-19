The Bowlby Building on West Main Street in Enterprise, as seen in this 2019 photograph, is among the oldest buildings in the city. Built in 1899, it is composed of “Bowlby stone” blocks — a durable volcanic tuff quarried locally. The building in 2022 is nearing the end of renovations to become the new headquarters of Fishtrap.
Ellen Morris Bishop/Wallowa County Chieftain, File
ENTERPRISE — Fishtrap will soon be moving into its new headquarters on Enterprise’s Main Street. The former Lear’s Grill in the historic Bowlby Building is under the final stages of renovation and soon a kitchen, conference room, office and event space will serve Fishtrap’s staff and guests.
The nearly 1,500-square-foot event space that takes up much of the former Lear’s dining room will be used to host popular Fishtrap events like The Big Read, Winter Fishtrap and the monthly Fishtrap Fireside series featuring local writers, according to Shannon McNerney, Fishtrap’s executive director. Local nonprofits and community organizations will be invited to use the space for anything from music to lectures to fundraisers.
The room, which holds 100 people seated and is designed to be flexible, is being wired for sound and has ample room for bookshelves and large televisions to be used for streaming events or movie nights. In addition to flexibility, the facility is accessible to all due to its level entrance and ADA-compliant bathrooms.
Proceeds of the sale of Fishtrap’s former home in the Coffin House on Grant Street will support programs and staff. The added amenities like the sound system, furniture, kitchen appliances and technology are being funded through grants and fundraising. Staff plans to move into the Bowlby Building in the beginning of April, and a grand opening is scheduled for May 19.
What is Fishtrap?
Fishtrap was founded in 1988, when Wallowa County bookstore owner Rich Wandschneider, future Oregon Poet Laureate Kim Stafford and the award-winning journalist and historian Alvin Josephy organized the first Summer Fishtrap Gathering of Writers at Wallowa Lake.
The weeklong Summer Fishtrap conference led to new programs like Winter Fishtrap, The Big Read, and the Outpost wilderness writing program. More recently, Fishtrap has expanded to include youth programming, the Fishtrap Fireside reading series, and several in-person and online workshops throughout the year.
Wandschneider and Stafford continue to be closely associated with Fishtrap as advisers and the organization remains true to its mission to “promote clear thinking and good writing in and about the West.”
