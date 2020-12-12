Holiday parade lights up Elgin The Observer Dec 12, 2020 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 The holiday light parade shines in Elgin on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, with COVID-19 safety precautions in place. The Elgin Lions Club puts on the parade every year and led the event with its new float. Gerald Hopkins/Contributed Photo The holiday light parade shines in Elgin on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, with COVID-19 safety precautions in place. The Elgin Lions Club puts on the parade every year. Gerald Hopkins/Contributed Photo Gerald Hopkins/Contributed Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The holiday light parade shines in Elgin Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, with COVID-19 safety precautions in place. The Elgin Lions Club puts on the parade every year and led the event with its new float. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section Jeannie Mai was 'gasping for air' before emergency surgery Morena Baccarin and Ben McKenzie expecting second child together The Kardashian-Jenner family sign multi-year content deal with Hulu Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.