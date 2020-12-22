LA GRANDE — Union County residents proved over the weekend the holiday spirit is enduring and adaptable when more than 100 vehicles full of people turned out for a holiday decoration-viewing caravan, bringing charity and cheer to the community.
The caravan, which the Union County Chamber of Commerce and La Grande Main Street Downtown organized in a joint effort, brought people across the community together to enjoy one of the heartwarming traditions of the holiday season: seeing homes decked out in dazzling light displays.
“It was fantastic,” said Suzannah Moore-Hemann, executive director of the chamber. “We printed off 100 hard copies of the maps, and we ran out well before everyone was able to get them. I would estimate we had between 125 to 150 cars.”
The vehicles and their occupants gathered in the Bi-Mart parking lot in La Grande before traveling to view well-decorated homes in La Grande, Island City, Union, Imbler, Elgin, Cove and North Powder. A map of the destinations is at visitunioncounty.org.
Some drivers reportedly joined in spontaneously after seeing the line of cars — some of which were decorated themselves as part of the event — perusing around town.
“I want to say at least 10 or 15 cars were decorated,” Moore-Hemann said. “It really neat to be driving around and once in a while you see a couple of cars with the lights.”
The event’s competition for best decorated vehicle selected three winners.
“We awarded first, second and third place,” Moore-Hemann said. “Just bragging rights only for this year, but hopefully next year we can have some really great prizes.”
The caravan’s purpose was not only to bring out a sense of much-needed holiday cheer but to show the season of giving can endure as part of the holiday spirit, and by all measures, that goal was accomplished.
As part of the caravan event, the chamber and Main Street Downtown helped collect donations of nonperishable foods and toys to distribute throughout the community in conjunction with the local Boy Scouts and the Presbyterian Friendship Center. The effort received enough donations to fill an entire van with food.
“I would say at least a van-load full of food, and quite a bit of toys,” Moore-Hemann said. “I was really shocked and impressed. … We were really impressed with the number of people. It was impressive.”
While the COVID-19 pandemic has turned life on its head, especially in recent months, the success and spirit of the holiday decoration-viewing caravan show that the spirit of the season continues to endure.
