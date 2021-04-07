Christians around the globe celebrated Holy Week in face masks and observing social distance guidelines as the coronavirus pandemic dramatically altered the Easter season for a second year.
In places with ongoing concerns about the spread of the virus, which has killed nearly 3 million people worldwide, state-mandated lockdowns meant empty or virtually empty celebrations where people normally would gather en masse.
In the Vatican, Pope Francis presided over the Via Crucis or Way of the Cross ceremony in a barren St. Peter’s Square. In Quezon City, the Philippines, roads and churches were deserted on Good Friday after religious gatherings were prohibited in metropolitan Manila and four outlying provinces.
But in Israel, which has implemented one of the world’s most aggressive vaccination programs, many public places including religious sites have been allowed to reopen.
Warming temperatures with the onset of the Northern Hemisphere spring made outdoor services an attractive option for many.
At beaches in New Jersey and Los Angeles, people greeted the dawn in Easter sunrise services. On the lawn of a Pennsylvania church, and in the shadow of palm trees at a Las Vegas cemetery, parishioners in folding chairs took communion and prayed.
And in the main square of Transylvania, Romania, Roman Catholics stood in long rows spaced 6 feet from each other waiting for their Easter baskets to be blessed.
Plenty of celebrations were held remotely due to health concerns, such as a Passion Play staged on a rooftop in a poor neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro on Good Friday for residents to watch either via livestreaming or from their balconies.
Where services did take place indoors, pastors and parishioners were often careful to maintain a safe separation, and disinfecting measures were taken in at least some houses of worship. In a church in Madrid, women wearing veils known as “mantillas” prayed in socially distanced pews.
It was a muted Easter season in Spain, with Holy Week processions again canceled by authorities. Emblematic of a pandemic-altered world, a shop in the southern city of Seville was selling cloth face masks emblazoned with images of Jesus and the Virgin Mary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.