LA GRANDE — Students from La Grande attending out-of-state universities, as well as students studying at La Grande’s Eastern Oregon University, earned academic honors and degrees this spring. The hard work of the following students was recognized in reports from their universities.
Andrew Peasley graduated from Utah State University, in Logan, Utah, with a bachelor of science degree in kinesiology. The 2022 graduating class includes graduates from summer and fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters.
Since its founding in 1888, Utah State University has evolved from a small agricultural college to a multi-campus research university. According to the press release, USU “fosters the principle that academics come first by cultivating diversity of thought and culture, and by serving the public through learning, discovery and engagement.”
Angelina Karpenok, also studying in Utah, was honored among Dixie State University’s 111th graduating class. The May 6 ceremony in St. George, Utah, celebrated the achievements of the institution’s largest ever graduating class.
Dixie State University is an open-enrollment teaching institution that offers more than 200 academic programs. The press release stated the university is committed to an “active learning, active life” approach to education.
According to a May 5 announcement, four Eastern Oregon University students — Roland Victor Balajadia, Leah Batchelor, Sierra Howard and Lara Insko — were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
