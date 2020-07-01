CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Brandon Batty, of Cove, is the 2020 recipient of the American Dairy Science Association’s Foundation Graduate Student Literature Review Award: Dairy Foods Division (MS).
This award recognizes graduate students who have composed in-depth and extensive literature reviews in their thesis or dissertation and allows for these papers to be published in the Journal of Dairy Science as review papers, making them available as references for citations in original research papers. The winner must be a graduate student (or within six months of graduation) at the time of the article submission to the Journal of Dairy Science. The article must be no more than 30 double-spaced pages, including references and graphs, have no more than 75 references, and be focused on a topic in dairy science.
Batty, who graduated from Cove High School as valedictorian in 2013, is a graduate of Oregon State University’s undergraduate and graduate programs.
With a passion for the dairy industry and human health, Batty focused his master’s program on illustrating milk’s effect on skeletal growth and development. According to a press release, he believes the key to sustained health and longevity is high-quality nutrition, and milk is certainly included. Batty is currently a student at the Carlson College of Veterinary Medicine and is working to become a doctor in veterinary medicine with interests in nutrition and surgery.
