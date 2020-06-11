LA GRANDE — Carolyn Castro, La Grande High School, has been selected as the recipient of the 2020-21 Union County P.E.O. Tri-Chapter Scholarship.
This $,3000 scholarship is awarded annually to a graduating senior girl who will be attending Eastern Oregon University, La Grande. Scholarship applications are evaluated for academic achievement, community service, financial need and commitment to higher education.
The scholarship is funded by the three local chapters of P.E.O., a philanthropic organization dedicated to the education of women.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.