Cove students come and go at the high school during their lunch break on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.
COVE — The following high school students at Cove Charter School earned a place on the honor roll for the second quarter of the 2022-23 school year.
Alexandria Aguilera
Carson Anderson
Gavin Bakker
Olivia Bentz
Terrell Davis
Taylor Fox
Patrick Frisch
Connor Kimbro
Ashtyn Larson
Jacob Lindsey
Danielle O’Reilly
Makayla Rasmussen
Collin Rovey
Kami Smith
Caleb Wiggins
Carlee Willson
Honorable Mention: Olivia James
Wyatt Burgess
Rowan Hassinger
Trevor Johnston
Olivia Mack
Laurel Marler
Kade McLean
Avalon Perkins
Trystin Underhill
Elijah Williams
Nolan Barton-Needham
Caleb Carson
Hailey Davis
Reese Delaney
Skeen Dittmann
Cabella Gregory
Micah Jayne
DeLainey Kemry
Corban Marsh
Lucy Matthews
Nathanael O’Reilly
Gillian Rivard
Hannah Robbins
Tanner Rovey
Baylee Stitzel
Maverick Tidwell-Stone
Isaiah Webb
Honorable Mention: Gus Aguilera
Emma Carson
Jordan Davis
Richard Edwards
Esther Elmer
Lysa Hassinger
William Mallory
Kendra Mansveld
Paige Marler
Mackenzie McMurdo
Austin Pfel
Hannah Ramey
Ryan Schafer
Angeliqa Shields-Marrs
Tivian Tripple
William Vice
Taylor Weishaar
Will Williams
Honorable Mention: Gracie Tucker
Honorable Mention: Grace Wadsworth
