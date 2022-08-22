LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University named 570 students to the dean’s list for the 2022 spring term, according to an announcement from the school. To qualify, students must achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework.
“EOU congratulates each of these high-achieving students, and acknowledges their dedication to academic excellence,” stated the release.
The following students from Union and Wallowa counties, listed by hometowns, earned this distinction:
Union County
COVE
Colten Alldredge
Hannah Alldredge
Allie Best
Elise Farrell
Brittney Johnston
ELGIN
Zeke Wright
IMBLER
Nicolas Aguilera
Aspen Birkmaier
Benjamin Wagner
LA GRANDE
Gian Alvarado
Brandon Anger
Olivia Arave
Laura Ayala
Elijah Azurin
Roland Victor Balajadia
Leah Batchelor
Allyson Bates
Brianna Beesley
Sophie Bell
Britney Blaluk
Fallen Bolman
Salome Bonnin
Karson Brown
Katie Brown
Tyler Brown
Kellen Burke
Brenna Bushman
Tess Cahill
Walker Camp
Kearsten Conner
Morgan Correa
Ella Coughlan
Tyler Dabritz
Trey Darden
Caleb Deaton
David Dill
Patience Dudley
Tristan Eggert
Anton Evans
Dally Evans
Luciano Fasulo
Robert Fitzpatrick
Johnny Fogle
Justin Frederick
Jonathon Freeman
Kristina Furtado
Landrey Gaertner
Cruz Gallegos
Torivio Gallegos
Justin Gardner
Spencer Gerst
Anthony Given
Anna Glawe
Claira Goracke
Cade Gorham
Katherine Grandle
Ambrose Greif
Haley Hatley
Noelle Hays
James Henderson
Dakota Hibbs
Jordan Hickey
Cassandra Hire
Jillian Hoefer
Sierra Howard
Jacie Howton
Taylor Hunt
Julia Huyg
Emily Inselman
Lara Insko
Justin Jenner
Lilyanna Jensen
Wesley Johnson
Emma Jones
Lauryn Journot
Bennett King
Kyle Knudtson
Ashley Laub
Jonah Lijewski-Blackham
Andrew Lusco
Simon Maille
Samuel Malychewski
Elliott Marks
Hadley Marshall
Eva Martin
Jadon Martinez
Jillian Marvel
Zachary Mauras
Talya McGary
Travis McGee
Cristian Mendoza
Taryn Miller
Cody Milmine
Treyton Montgomery
Madison Morgan
Jillian Morris
Keegan Mulhill
Carlos Murillo
Chloe Narolski
Clarissa Nitz
Danielle Oiterong
Rebekah Ontiveros
Bryce Peters
Kimberly Ponce
Savannah Potter
Lacey Pratt
Cassidy Quick
Zackary Ragan
Cade Reed
Nathan Reed
Caden Ricker
Haley Robinett
Haelee Saunders
Jill Schulze
Tulea Setser
Jackson Seydel
Blaine Shaw
Savannah Shorts
Gabriel Shukle
Jackson Silveira
Jay Smith
Lorianne Smith
Daniel Soupir
Corrina Stadler
Tanner Sweek
Haylee Swiger
Tenley Swope
Dempsi Talkington
Chesley Thompson
Bridget Tilley
Starra Ullman
Aubrey Vannice
Taylor Warn
Abigayle Whitnah
Jayden Wiggins
Tyler Worwood
Alaina Wright
Jaydon Yancey
Elizabeth Zamora
SUMMERVILLE
Gage Brogoitti
Garrett Christensen
Blake Schwabauer
UNION
Ruby Ferguson
Lisa Finley
Emilee Freeman
Wallowa County
ENTERPRISE
Karli Bedard
Brianna Micka
JOSEPH
Andrew Esquibel
Gracie Niezen
Emily Robinson
WALLOWA
Rylee Goller
