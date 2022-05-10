EOU Campus_overhead.jpg (copy)

Eastern Oregon University, La Grande, had nearly 600 students achieve dean's list status for the 2022 winter term.

LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University named 590 students to the dean's list for the 2022 winter term, according to a press release from the university. Qualifying students must achieve and maintain a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework.

The following students from Union and Wallowa counties, listed by hometown, earned this distinction.

Cove

Colten Alldredge

Elise Farrell

Brittney Johnston

Elgin

Tymra Anderson

Zeke Wright

Enterprise

Ella Anderson

Karli Bedard

Imbler

Erin Coston

Sarah Jenkins

Dawn Redick

Benjamin Wagner

Joseph

Gracie Niezen

Heidi Niezen

La Grande/Island City

Ryan Adams

Sophia Aimone

Olivia Arave

Hailey Arritola

Elijah Azurin

Roland Victor Balajadia

Madeline Barker

Anjelynn Baron

Leah Batchelor

Allyson Bates

Brianna Beesley

Sophie Bell

Britney Blaluk

Erika Brooks

Katie Brown

Morgan Brown

Ryan Brown

Tyler Brown

Tess Cahill

Willie Camp

Erin Campbell

Isaak Carson

Morgan Correa

Ella Coughlan

Courtney Daniel

Trey Darden

Hailey Davis

David Dill

Patience Dudley

Michael Ebel

Anton Evans

Dally Evans

Tyler Exline

Krystal Fabricante

Marinca Faimau

Robert Fitzpatrick

Logan Flynn

Jonathon Freeman

Noah Fulfer

Landrey Gaertner

Torivio Gallegos

Justin Gardner

Spencer Gerst

Anthony Given

Alexandra Gomes

Claira Goracke

Ambrose Greif

Sydney Hacker

Elizabeth Hanson

Haley Hatley

Noelle Hays

Michael Hefley

Brittney Heitz-Garcia

Dakota Hibbs

Macy Higa

Cassandra Hire

Jillian Hoefer

Sierra Howard

Jacie Howton

Julia Huyg

Dilerong Ikesiil

Isaac Insko

Lara Insko

Justin Jenner

Lilyanna Jensen

Wesley Johnson

Emma Jones

Lauryn Journot

Madelyn Juul

Paige Laci

Robert Leitch

Morgan Letteriello

Alexis Lowe

Andrew Lusco

Davis Magee

Simon Maille

Elliott Marks

Nathan Marshall

Jadon Martinez

Travis McGee

Kaitlyn McLeod

Cristian Mendoza

Joshua Mendoza

Brianna Micka

Sawyer Miller

Taryn Miller

Cody Milmine

Treyton Montgomery

Jillian Morris

Keegan Mulhill

Logan Nedrow

Rhyanne Oates

Jamey Olson

Maria Pareja

Bryce Peters

Anthony Peterson

Kimberly Ponce

Alyssa Pratt

Lacey Pratt

Max Prazer

Zachery Rackham

Cade Reed

Nathan Reed

Cooper Roberts

Hayden Robinson

Victor Rosas

Maliah Russell

Frances Santos

Haelee Saunders

Hanna Saunders

Deidre Schreiber

Cole Schultz

Tulea Setser

Jackson Seydel

Blaine Shaw

Savannah Shorts

Gabriel Shukle

Jackson Silveira

Beverly Slater

Jay Smith

Greer Snellman

Ethan Snodgrass

McKenzie Sorrell

Daniel Soupir

Corrina Stadler

Tanner Sweek

Haylee Swiger

Tenley Swope

Dempsi Talkington

Chesley Thompson

Bryce Towai

Priscilla Vazquez

Emily Wadkins

Aspyn Wallender

Bethani Weaver

Sajun White

Jayden Wiggins

Steven Wilkins

Kaylin Winans

Tyler Worwood

Alaina Wright

Jaydon Yancey

Elizabeth Zamora

Sydney Zeiler

Summerville

Gage Brogoitti

Blake Schwabauer

Union

Jaimee Baxter

Connie Day

Ruby Ferguson

Emilee Freeman

Michelle Herbes

Maggie Ledbetter

Sandra Meredith

Austin Nash

Zane Wright

“EOU congratulates each of these high-achieving students, and acknowledges their dedication to academic excellence,” the press release stated. “As Oregon's Rural University, EOU serves as a center for education, culture and scholarship. Students receive personal attention from their professors while building strong relationships with peers and mentors.”

