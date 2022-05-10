LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University named 590 students to the dean's list for the 2022 winter term, according to a press release from the university. Qualifying students must achieve and maintain a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework.
The following students from Union and Wallowa counties, listed by hometown, earned this distinction.
Cove
Colten Alldredge
Elise Farrell
Brittney Johnston
Elgin
Tymra Anderson
Zeke Wright
Enterprise
Ella Anderson
Karli Bedard
Imbler
Erin Coston
Sarah Jenkins
Dawn Redick
Benjamin Wagner
Joseph
Gracie Niezen
Heidi Niezen
La Grande/Island City
Ryan Adams
Sophia Aimone
Olivia Arave
Hailey Arritola
Elijah Azurin
Roland Victor Balajadia
Madeline Barker
Anjelynn Baron
Leah Batchelor
Allyson Bates
Brianna Beesley
Sophie Bell
Britney Blaluk
Erika Brooks
Katie Brown
Morgan Brown
Ryan Brown
Tyler Brown
Tess Cahill
Willie Camp
Erin Campbell
Isaak Carson
Morgan Correa
Ella Coughlan
Courtney Daniel
Trey Darden
Hailey Davis
David Dill
Patience Dudley
Michael Ebel
Anton Evans
Dally Evans
Tyler Exline
Krystal Fabricante
Marinca Faimau
Robert Fitzpatrick
Logan Flynn
Jonathon Freeman
Noah Fulfer
Landrey Gaertner
Torivio Gallegos
Justin Gardner
Spencer Gerst
Anthony Given
Alexandra Gomes
Claira Goracke
Ambrose Greif
Sydney Hacker
Elizabeth Hanson
Haley Hatley
Noelle Hays
Michael Hefley
Brittney Heitz-Garcia
Dakota Hibbs
Macy Higa
Cassandra Hire
Jillian Hoefer
Sierra Howard
Jacie Howton
Julia Huyg
Dilerong Ikesiil
Isaac Insko
Lara Insko
Justin Jenner
Lilyanna Jensen
Wesley Johnson
Emma Jones
Lauryn Journot
Madelyn Juul
Paige Laci
Robert Leitch
Morgan Letteriello
Alexis Lowe
Andrew Lusco
Davis Magee
Simon Maille
Elliott Marks
Nathan Marshall
Jadon Martinez
Travis McGee
Kaitlyn McLeod
Cristian Mendoza
Joshua Mendoza
Brianna Micka
Sawyer Miller
Taryn Miller
Cody Milmine
Treyton Montgomery
Jillian Morris
Keegan Mulhill
Logan Nedrow
Rhyanne Oates
Jamey Olson
Maria Pareja
Bryce Peters
Anthony Peterson
Kimberly Ponce
Alyssa Pratt
Lacey Pratt
Max Prazer
Zachery Rackham
Cade Reed
Nathan Reed
Cooper Roberts
Hayden Robinson
Victor Rosas
Maliah Russell
Frances Santos
Haelee Saunders
Hanna Saunders
Deidre Schreiber
Cole Schultz
Tulea Setser
Jackson Seydel
Blaine Shaw
Savannah Shorts
Gabriel Shukle
Jackson Silveira
Beverly Slater
Jay Smith
Greer Snellman
Ethan Snodgrass
McKenzie Sorrell
Daniel Soupir
Corrina Stadler
Tanner Sweek
Haylee Swiger
Tenley Swope
Dempsi Talkington
Chesley Thompson
Bryce Towai
Priscilla Vazquez
Emily Wadkins
Aspyn Wallender
Bethani Weaver
Sajun White
Jayden Wiggins
Steven Wilkins
Kaylin Winans
Tyler Worwood
Alaina Wright
Jaydon Yancey
Elizabeth Zamora
Sydney Zeiler
Summerville
Gage Brogoitti
Blake Schwabauer
Union
Jaimee Baxter
Connie Day
Ruby Ferguson
Emilee Freeman
Michelle Herbes
Maggie Ledbetter
Sandra Meredith
Austin Nash
Zane Wright
“EOU congratulates each of these high-achieving students, and acknowledges their dedication to academic excellence,” the press release stated. “As Oregon's Rural University, EOU serves as a center for education, culture and scholarship. Students receive personal attention from their professors while building strong relationships with peers and mentors.”
