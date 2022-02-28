LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University named 565 students to the Dean’s List for the 2021 fall term. Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework.
According to a press release from the university, “EOU congratulates each of these high-achieving students, and acknowledges their dedication to academic excellence.”
Students hailing from Union and Wallowa counties who earned this academic distinction are listed here by hometown.
UNION COUNTY
Cove
Colten Alldredge
Hannah Alldredge
Allie Best
Elise Farrell
Erin Winterton
Elgin
Cynthia Cramlet
Maddison Harvey
Charles Monger
Imbler
Erin Coston
Benjamin Wagner
La Grande
Emily Andrews
Olivia Arave
Hailey Arritola
Roland Balajadia
Madeline Barker
Leah Batchelor
Allyson Bates
Sophie Bell
Kendra Blake
Britney Blaluk
Ambrosia Brinlee
Erika Brooks
Austin Brown
Jenna Burrows
Walker Camp
Chelsea Castro
Morgan Correa
Ella Coughlan
Courtney Daniel
Trey Darden
Hailey Davis
David Dill
Zakery Donato
Patience Dudley
Michael Ebel
Anton Evans
Dally Evans
Robert Fitzpatrick
Johnny Fogle
Haley Fonceca
Noah Fulfer
Kristina Furtado
Landrey Gaertner
Grace Gaither
Torivio Gallegos
Justin Gardner
Spencer Gerst
Anthony Given
Alexandra Gomes
Katherine Grandle
James Gray
Ambrose Greif
Sydney Hacker
Elizabeth Hanson
Haley Hatley
Noelle Hays
Michael Hefley
Ramsey Hering
Saydee Hetrick
Dawson Heuett
Macy Higa
Josie Higgins
Cassandra Hire
Jillian Hoefer
Sierra Howard
Jacie Howton
Emily Inselman
Lara Insko
Justin Jenner
Lilyanna Jensen
Ronnie Johnson
Emma Jones
Lauryn Journot
Madelyn Juul
Bennett King
Jackson Lehman
Morgan Letteriello
Christopher Llanos
Alexis Lowe
Andrew Lusco
Simon Maille
Samuel Malychewski
Elliott Marks
Nathan Marshall
Maggie Mayhem
Ruson Mewa
Brianna Micka
Sawyer Miller
Taryn Miller
Cody Milmine
Treyton Montgomery
Jordan Montrose
Jillian Morris
Keegan Mulhill
Summit Nell
Rhyanne Oates
Maria Pareja
Bryce Peters
Kimberly Ponce
Alyssa Pratt
Lacey Pratt
Max Prazer
Zachery Rackham
Cade Reed
Nathan Reed
Jillian Roberts
Haley Robinett
Hayden Robinson
Gabriela Rosales
Victor Rosas
Raul Ruiz
Frances Santos
Haelee Saunders
Hanna Saunders
Cole James Schultz
Tulea Setser
Jackson Seydel
Blaine Shaw
Savannah Shorts
Gabriel Shukle
Jackson Silveira
Ethan Snodgrass
Daniel Soupir
Corrina Stadler
Kristopher Stone
Haylee Swiger
Dempsi Talkington
Chesley Thompson
Bridget Tilley
Rui Tsubakihara
Aubrey Vannice
Priscilla Vazquez
Aspyn Wallender
Alaina Watson
Heather Watson
Slayder Watterson
Bethani Weaver
Tailor West
Sajun White
Abigayle Whitnah
Jayden Wiggins
Alaina Wright
Jaydon Yancey
Elizabeth Zamora
Sydney Zeiler
Declan Zweygardt
Summerville
Alexandra Barton
Josie Bornstedt
Gage Brogoitti
Blake Schwabauer
Union
Emilee Freeman
Michelle Herbes
Maggie Ledbetter
Gretchen Litzlbeck
Marcus Murrill
Zane Wright
WALLOWA COUNTY
Enterprise
Karli Bedard
Joseph
Paige Hunting
Gracie Niezen
Heidi Niezen
Wallowa
Zane Hermens
Ashlyn Young
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.