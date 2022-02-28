LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University named 565 students to the Dean’s List for the 2021 fall term. Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework.

According to a press release from the university, “EOU congratulates each of these high-achieving students, and acknowledges their dedication to academic excellence.”

Students hailing from Union and Wallowa counties who earned this academic distinction are listed here by hometown.

UNION COUNTY

Cove

Colten Alldredge

Hannah Alldredge

Allie Best

Elise Farrell

Erin Winterton

Elgin

Cynthia Cramlet

Maddison Harvey

Charles Monger

Imbler

Erin Coston

Benjamin Wagner

La Grande

Emily Andrews

Olivia Arave

Hailey Arritola

Roland Balajadia

Madeline Barker

Leah Batchelor

Allyson Bates

Sophie Bell

Kendra Blake

Britney Blaluk

Ambrosia Brinlee

Erika Brooks

Austin Brown

Jenna Burrows

Walker Camp

Chelsea Castro

Morgan Correa

Ella Coughlan

Courtney Daniel

Trey Darden

Hailey Davis

David Dill

Zakery Donato

Patience Dudley

Michael Ebel

Anton Evans

Dally Evans

Robert Fitzpatrick

Johnny Fogle

Haley Fonceca

Noah Fulfer

Kristina Furtado

Landrey Gaertner

Grace Gaither

Torivio Gallegos

Justin Gardner

Spencer Gerst

Anthony Given

Alexandra Gomes

Katherine Grandle

James Gray

Ambrose Greif

Sydney Hacker

Elizabeth Hanson

Haley Hatley

Noelle Hays

Michael Hefley

Ramsey Hering

Saydee Hetrick

Dawson Heuett

Macy Higa

Josie Higgins

Cassandra Hire

Jillian Hoefer

Sierra Howard

Jacie Howton

Emily Inselman

Lara Insko

Justin Jenner

Lilyanna Jensen

Ronnie Johnson

Emma Jones

Lauryn Journot

Madelyn Juul

Bennett King

Jackson Lehman

Morgan Letteriello

Christopher Llanos

Alexis Lowe

Andrew Lusco

Simon Maille

Samuel Malychewski

Elliott Marks

Nathan Marshall

Maggie Mayhem

Ruson Mewa

Brianna Micka

Sawyer Miller

Taryn Miller

Cody Milmine

Treyton Montgomery

Jordan Montrose

Jillian Morris

Keegan Mulhill

Summit Nell

Rhyanne Oates

Maria Pareja

Bryce Peters

Kimberly Ponce

Alyssa Pratt

Lacey Pratt

Max Prazer

Zachery Rackham

Cade Reed

Nathan Reed

Jillian Roberts

Haley Robinett

Hayden Robinson

Gabriela Rosales

Victor Rosas

Raul Ruiz

Frances Santos

Haelee Saunders

Hanna Saunders

Cole James Schultz

Tulea Setser

Jackson Seydel

Blaine Shaw

Savannah Shorts

Gabriel Shukle

Jackson Silveira

Ethan Snodgrass

Daniel Soupir

Corrina Stadler

Kristopher Stone

Haylee Swiger

Dempsi Talkington

Chesley Thompson

Bridget Tilley

Rui Tsubakihara

Aubrey Vannice

Priscilla Vazquez

Aspyn Wallender

Alaina Watson

Heather Watson

Slayder Watterson

Bethani Weaver

Tailor West

Sajun White

Abigayle Whitnah

Jayden Wiggins

Alaina Wright

Jaydon Yancey

Elizabeth Zamora

Sydney Zeiler

Declan Zweygardt

Summerville

Alexandra Barton

Josie Bornstedt

Gage Brogoitti

Blake Schwabauer

Union

Emilee Freeman

Michelle Herbes

Maggie Ledbetter

Gretchen Litzlbeck

Marcus Murrill

Zane Wright

WALLOWA COUNTY

Enterprise

Karli Bedard

Joseph

Paige Hunting

Gracie Niezen

Heidi Niezen

Wallowa

Zane Hermens

Ashlyn Young

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.