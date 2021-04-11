LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University senior Katie Kitchell made the Oregon Society of Certified Public Accountants's list of the state's top accounting students for 2020-21.
The OSCPA will recognize Kitchell, along with the top accounting students from other Oregon universities, at its Circle of Excellence Program in mid-June.
Kitchell plans to graduate in June with a degree in business administration, with a concentration in accounting, and a minor in communications, according to an announcement from EOU. She has worked as an intern at Connected Professional Accountants LLC of La Grande for two years and recently started a full-time position there.
Kitchell is also president of EOU’s Accounting Club on campus and volunteers her time as a leader in her church and through 4-H. She also made EOU's dean's list for 2020 fall term.
