Sheehy earns masters degree from Georgia Institute of Technology
ATLANTA, Georgia — Stephen Sheehy, of Union, has earned a master of science in computer science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
Sheehy was among approximately 4,435 undergraduate and graduate students who earned their degrees during the spring 2021 semester and were recognized during the Institute’s 260th commencement exercises May 7-8.
Georgia Tech is a top 10 public research university developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition, according to a press release.
James Thurman named to Iowa State University spring 2021 dean’s list
AMES, Iowa — James Clausen Thurman, of La Grande, was among the more than 10,500 Iowa State University students who were recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2021 dean’s list.
To earn this honor students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework. Thurman is majoring in aerospace engineering.
Union County deputies complete basic corrections training
SALEM — The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training announced the graduation of Basic Corrections Local #BCL045 on June 4 at the Oregon Public Safety Academy, in Salem, Oregon. Among the graduating class were Union County Deputy Sheriff Mary Tambini and Union County Deputy Sheriff John Tuck.
— The Observer
