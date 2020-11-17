LMS students earn academic honors while distance learning
LA GRANDE — The following students were named to La Grande Middle School’s first-quarter honor roll of the 2020-21 academic year. Students must earn a GPA of 3.50 or higher to be on the LMS honor roll.
6th grade
4.00: Hunter Austin, Sydnee Azure, Angus Boyk, Taylor Browning, Noah Carter, Haiden Davis, Diego Escamilla Ramirez, Aviana Fields, Genevieve Gekeler, Mollie George, Alyson Glabe, Paylan Hampton, Jackson Kimball, Delaney Klinger, Pierce Lair, Jerrick Leonard, Charlotte Luke, Alexace Milner, Wyatt Murie, Kyler Myer, Brennan Palmer, Carleigh Radke, Riken Ritter, Avrey Robinson, Cash Rock, Nolan Rogers, Camilla Romer, Gracie Spence, Brennan St. Claire, Hayden Trice, Sophie Turner, Amiah Tye, Nareesha Ward, Mackenzie Wigginton, Lainey Wolfe, Michael Yiftheg, Jane Zastrow.
3.83: Kallen Blakely, Madeleine Burton, Carter Clapp, Alexander De Anda Lopez, Ivan Hibbert, Jadyn Hulce, Grayson Loudermilk, Fern McConnell, Treyton Miller, Chad Moran, Chasity Morrison, Quinton Robinson, Holden Sipe, Arianna Wise.
3.80: Dex Dunlap, Brogan Hedgepeth, Kiera Hibbert.
3.66: Rileigh Ackley, Lilly Armstrong, Mikhail Defrates, Kiya Parker.
3.50: Anabella Kaback, Draven Karp, Nesha Sutton, Ruston Taylor.
