LMS 7th and 8th grade students named to CDL honor roll
LA GRANDE — The following seventh-grade and eighth-students were named to La Grande Middle School’s first-quarter honor roll of the 2020-21 academic year, while learning at home under the comprehensive distance learning model. Students must earn a GPA of 3.50 or higher to be on the LMS honor roll.
7th grade
4.00: Elizabeth Carpenter, Gabriel Cox, Joselyn Dodds, Elle Edvalson, Hailey Evans, Mathias Fields, Malaika Gitome, Adelaide Grigg, Cassidy Hogge, Landon Hood, Emilee Huntsman, Ella Jorgensen, Kloe Knight, Damien Kodep, Karil Kretschmer, Joshua Lopez, Ryder McIlmoil, Taryn McIlmoil, Emersyn Miller, Jillian Nelson, Brooke Perry, Stephanie Schlegel, Kaetlyn Snyder, Emmett Theiler, Mattison Wolcott.
3.87: Taylor Dearinger, Carson Declue, Maylie Eby, Asher Farnam, Carter Harden, Kallyn Harnack, Lee Harris, Bekham Hibbert, Spencer Koyle, Mason Lewis, Serenity Stouder, Annyka Wildman.
3.75: Madison Armstrong, Haylee Doud, Jeremiah Jones.
3.62: Victoria Cornford, Ashlyn Costello, Peyton Daggett, Gage Fine, Halle Hopkins, Madison Seavert.
3.60: Miriam Westenskow.
3.50: Cameron Canfield, Mlorica Carland, Rowan Evans, Ella Johnson.
8th grade
4.00: Marti Anderson, Kierstyn Azure, Aubrey Bisenius, Kylie Brown, Kayle Collman, Ayla Davis, Kaylie Davis, Dane Fine, Griffin Gorham, Ruby Gregg, Ella Hayden, Kristina Hayden, Laura Hendrickson, Raelynn Hillecke Cleveland, Austin Jeffries, Mason Kimball, Mia Korom, Reese Koyle, Austyn Meuser, Shanelle Parker, Bryce Pennington, Thananya Robertson, Riley Robinson, Raelee Smith, Noah Spence, Carlee Strand, Cecilia Villagomez Edvalson, Evan Zastrow.
3.87: Matt Anderson, Karly Burgess, Elijah Cox, Lillian Dunlap, Hazel Hartz, Makayla Hibbert, Abbygail Myers, Olivia Pennington, Addison Snyder.
3.85: Opal Alf Rippee, Eleanor Gisi, Carter Seaquist.
3.75: Marshall Begin, Emma Elithorp, Macy Iramk, Jayden Riley, Carter Stockhoff.
3.71: Bethany Petty.
3.62: Matthew Hall, Natasha Powell.
3.60: Samuel Fager.
3.50: Brett Blanchard, Kane Collins, Carson Cupit, Levi Fenn, Shanti Langidrik, Carson Taylor.
