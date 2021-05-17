la grande — The following La Grande Middle School students were named to the honor roll for the third quarter of the 2020-21 school year. Honorees must earn a GPA of 3.50 or higher.

6th grade

4.00

Rileigh Ackley

Sydnee Azure

Kallen Blakely

Angus Boyk

Taylor Browning

Madeleine Burton

Cortney Chandler

Haiden Davis

Alexander De Anda Lopez

Diego Escamilla Ramirez

Aviana Fields

Hailee Ford

Genevieve Gekeler

Mollie George

Gavin Griffin

Lukas Hale

Paylan Hampton

Brogan Hedgepeth

Ivan Hibbert

Jadyn Hulce

Kaylee Huntsman

Draven Karp

Evelina Kellogg

Jackson Kimball

Delaney Klinger

Pierce Lair

Jerrick Leonard

Charlotte Luke

Jadilyn McCall

Cade McKinley

Alexace Miner

Chad Moran

Wyatt Murie

Carleigh Radke

Riken Ritter

Avrey Robinson

Quinton Robinson

Nolan Rogers

Camilla Romer

Gracie Spence

Brennan St. Claire

Hayden Trice

Sophie Turner

Nareesha Ward

Mackenzie Wigginton

Lainey Wolfe

Michael Yiftheg

Jane Zastrow

3.83

Lily Armstrong

Carter Clapp

Alysha Frye

Jade Mata

Chasity Morrison

Kyler Myer

Ryia Nelson

Amiah Tye

3.80

Sadaf Abdullah

Noah Carter

Aubry Hamner

Kiera Hibbert

Beckett Hutchins

Addylin Larreau

Jessica Lopez

Treyton Miller

Ashlyn Orosco

Brennan Palmer

3.75

Cash Rock

3.66

Marcos Sanchez

Ruston Taylor

Tucker Turnboo

3.60

Gavin Howard

Leah Ingerson

Darek McIlmoil

Marshall Weston

3.50

Eleina Kelai

Grayson Loudermilk

Fern McConnell

Holden Sipe

7th grade

4.00

Elizabeth Carpenter

Adrina Cravinho Gustafson

Peyton Daggett

Carson Declue

Elle Edvalson

Hailey Evans

Asher Farnam

Malaika Gitome

Lee Harris

Bekham Hibbert

Cassidy Hogge

Landon Hood

Emilee Huntsman

Damien Kodep

Karli Kretschmer

Ryder McIlmoil

Taryn McIlmoil

Emersyn Miller

Jason Nelson

Jillian Nelson

Brooke Perry

Stephanie Schlegel

Josef Simonis

Mattison Wolcott

3.87

Sienna Cyrus

Joselyn Dodds

Maylie Eby

Adelaide Grigg

Gregory Grove

Carter Harden

Ella Jorgensen

Rex Schaeffer

Miriam Westenskow

3.75

Addison Dunham

Gage Fine

Ella Johnson

Kloe Knight

Miriam Koltuv

Spencer Koyle

Braelyn Prince

Dakota Shorts

3.71

Kallyn Harnack

3.62

Lester Anjolok

Madison Armstrong

Sadie Barbin

Mathias Fields

Rhiley Lees

Lindsay Nelson

Mikel Velazquez

3.50

Cameron Canfield

Irelyn Collins

Victoria Cornford

Ashlyn Costello

8th grade

4.00

Opal Alf Rippee

Marti Anderson

Aubrey Bisenius

Kylie Brown

Kayle Collman

Ayla Davis

Kaylie Davis

Lillian Dunlap

Emma Elithorp

Dane Fine

Eleanor Gisi

Tyler Hampton

Ella Hayden

Kristina Hayden

Emree Hutchins

Macy Iramk

Lyndie Isaacson

Austin Jeffries

Mason Kimball

Reese Koyle

Austyn Meuser

Bryce Pennington

Rilley Robinson

Noah Spence

Carlee Strand

Evan Zastrow

3.98

Raelee Smith

3.87

Augustine Aguilera

Matt Anderson

Kierstyn Azure

Karly Burgess

Kaiu Castro

Elijah Cox

Shanelle Meaderds

Thananya Robertson

Aaron Weaver

Elphirene Yiftheg

3.85

Griffin Gorham

Cecilia Villagomez Edvalson

3.75

Brett Blanchard

Ginger Chandler

Hazel Hartz

Laura Hendrickson

Makayla Hibbert

Unity Miller

Addison Snyder

3.71

Sophia Miller

3.62

Carson Cupit

Mia Korom

Hunter McCall

Olivia Pennington

Adysen Perry

Carter Pollard

3.57

Bethany Petty

3.50

Iris Anjolok

Ava Beaudry Ro

Ruby Gregg

Matthew Hall Jr.

Abbygail Myers

Arthur Ward

Carson Weimer

