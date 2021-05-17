la grande — The following La Grande Middle School students were named to the honor roll for the third quarter of the 2020-21 school year. Honorees must earn a GPA of 3.50 or higher.
6th grade
4.00
Rileigh Ackley
Sydnee Azure
Kallen Blakely
Angus Boyk
Taylor Browning
Madeleine Burton
Cortney Chandler
Haiden Davis
Alexander De Anda Lopez
Diego Escamilla Ramirez
Aviana Fields
Hailee Ford
Genevieve Gekeler
Mollie George
Gavin Griffin
Lukas Hale
Paylan Hampton
Brogan Hedgepeth
Ivan Hibbert
Jadyn Hulce
Kaylee Huntsman
Draven Karp
Evelina Kellogg
Jackson Kimball
Delaney Klinger
Pierce Lair
Jerrick Leonard
Charlotte Luke
Jadilyn McCall
Cade McKinley
Alexace Miner
Chad Moran
Wyatt Murie
Carleigh Radke
Riken Ritter
Avrey Robinson
Quinton Robinson
Nolan Rogers
Camilla Romer
Gracie Spence
Brennan St. Claire
Hayden Trice
Sophie Turner
Nareesha Ward
Mackenzie Wigginton
Lainey Wolfe
Michael Yiftheg
Jane Zastrow
3.83
Lily Armstrong
Carter Clapp
Alysha Frye
Jade Mata
Chasity Morrison
Kyler Myer
Ryia Nelson
Amiah Tye
3.80
Sadaf Abdullah
Noah Carter
Aubry Hamner
Kiera Hibbert
Beckett Hutchins
Addylin Larreau
Jessica Lopez
Treyton Miller
Ashlyn Orosco
Brennan Palmer
3.75
Cash Rock
3.66
Marcos Sanchez
Ruston Taylor
Tucker Turnboo
3.60
Gavin Howard
Leah Ingerson
Darek McIlmoil
Marshall Weston
3.50
Eleina Kelai
Grayson Loudermilk
Fern McConnell
Holden Sipe
7th grade
4.00
Elizabeth Carpenter
Adrina Cravinho Gustafson
Peyton Daggett
Carson Declue
Elle Edvalson
Hailey Evans
Asher Farnam
Malaika Gitome
Lee Harris
Bekham Hibbert
Cassidy Hogge
Landon Hood
Emilee Huntsman
Damien Kodep
Karli Kretschmer
Ryder McIlmoil
Taryn McIlmoil
Emersyn Miller
Jason Nelson
Jillian Nelson
Brooke Perry
Stephanie Schlegel
Josef Simonis
Mattison Wolcott
3.87
Sienna Cyrus
Joselyn Dodds
Maylie Eby
Adelaide Grigg
Gregory Grove
Carter Harden
Ella Jorgensen
Rex Schaeffer
Miriam Westenskow
3.75
Addison Dunham
Gage Fine
Ella Johnson
Kloe Knight
Miriam Koltuv
Spencer Koyle
Braelyn Prince
Dakota Shorts
3.71
Kallyn Harnack
3.62
Lester Anjolok
Madison Armstrong
Sadie Barbin
Mathias Fields
Rhiley Lees
Lindsay Nelson
Mikel Velazquez
3.50
Cameron Canfield
Irelyn Collins
Victoria Cornford
Ashlyn Costello
8th grade
4.00
Opal Alf Rippee
Marti Anderson
Aubrey Bisenius
Kylie Brown
Kayle Collman
Ayla Davis
Kaylie Davis
Lillian Dunlap
Emma Elithorp
Dane Fine
Eleanor Gisi
Tyler Hampton
Ella Hayden
Kristina Hayden
Emree Hutchins
Macy Iramk
Lyndie Isaacson
Austin Jeffries
Mason Kimball
Reese Koyle
Austyn Meuser
Bryce Pennington
Rilley Robinson
Noah Spence
Carlee Strand
Evan Zastrow
3.98
Raelee Smith
3.87
Augustine Aguilera
Matt Anderson
Kierstyn Azure
Karly Burgess
Kaiu Castro
Elijah Cox
Shanelle Meaderds
Thananya Robertson
Aaron Weaver
Elphirene Yiftheg
3.85
Griffin Gorham
Cecilia Villagomez Edvalson
3.75
Brett Blanchard
Ginger Chandler
Hazel Hartz
Laura Hendrickson
Makayla Hibbert
Unity Miller
Addison Snyder
3.71
Sophia Miller
3.62
Carson Cupit
Mia Korom
Hunter McCall
Olivia Pennington
Adysen Perry
Carter Pollard
3.57
Bethany Petty
3.50
Iris Anjolok
Ava Beaudry Ro
Ruby Gregg
Matthew Hall Jr.
Abbygail Myers
Arthur Ward
Carson Weimer
