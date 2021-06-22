LA GRANDE — Five local seniors — Anika McDonald, of Imbler, Gage McKay, of Elgin, Haiden Wiggins, of Cove, Taryn Miller and Katie Brown, both of La Grande — were awarded scholarships from Valley Insurance of La Grande. According to a press release, each student will receive $1,000 toward their college education this fall.
McDonald will be attending Montana State University and will study microbiology.
McKay will be attending Walla Walla Community College with plans to study diesel technology.
Wiggins will be attending University of Wyoming to study business management.
Miller will be attending Eastern Oregon University with an area of study in elementary education.
Brown also will be attending Eastern Oregon University with plans to study nursing.
These five recipients were chosen from 20 applicants based on their scholastic achievement, school activities and community service.
Valley Insurance, La Grande, is an independent insurance agency.
