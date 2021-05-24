Kaden McClure, Elgin
ELGIN — William Kaden McClure, son of William Kirt and Misty McClure, was awarded a $2,500 renewable scholarship (total value $10,000) by Boise Cascade.
The Elgin High School student plans to attend George Fox University as a pre-med student and to pursue a career in pediatric cardiology. According to a press release, Kaden has been involved in sports and many after-school organizations and has learned the value of working on a team and living a healthy lifestyle.
Maddison Harvey, Elgin
UNION COUNTY — Maddison Harvey, Elgin High School, has been selected as the recipient of the 2021-2022 Union County PEO Tri-Chapter Scholarship. This $3,000 scholarship is awarded annually to a graduating senior girl who will be attending Eastern Oregon University. Scholarship applications are evaluated for academic achievement, community service, financial need and commitment to higher education.
The scholarship is funded by the three local chapters of PEO, a philanthropic organization dedicated to the education of women.
Sophia Pettit, Cove
OGDEN, Utah — Weber State University awarded Sophia Pettit of Cove with the honor of Academic Excellence for the spring 2021 semester. Pettit is studying family studies in the Moyes College of Education and garnered the distinction by maintaining a GPA of at least 3.50.
The achievement of earning Academic Excellence is difficult under normal circumstances but was made especially challenging with the added pressure of handling the mental and emotional impact of a global pandemic, political unrest and an unusual learning environment, noted the press release. Less face-to-face instruction and interaction, as well as limited engagement with peers, meant students had to demonstrate their grit and determination to maintain their high academic standards.
Cera Mykale King, Joseph
ADELPHI, Maryland — Cera Mykale King of Joseph earned a bachelor of arts in graphic communication from University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC). The university held a virtual stateside commencement May 15.
A pioneer in distance education since 1947, University of Maryland Global Campus (formerly University of Maryland University College) meets the learning needs of students whose responsibilities may include jobs, family and military service. UMGC now offers classes to military service personnel and their families at more than 175 locations in more than 20 countries. More than half of the university’s students are active-duty military personnel and their families, members of the National Guard and veterans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.