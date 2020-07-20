LA GRANDE — The following students, all hailing from Northeast Oregon, earned academic honors and degrees while studying at universities across the country.
Victoria Suto, of Enterprise: President’s Honor Roll (GPA 3.9-4.0), spring semester 2020, College of Saint Mary, Omaha, Nebraska.
Bethany Aronson, of La Grande: Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, spring 2020, Eastern Oregon University.
Coral Goldstein, of La Grande: Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, spring 2020, Eastern Oregon University.
Cameron Scott, of Joseph: Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, spring 2020, Eastern Oregon University.
Braden Bell, of La Grande: President’s List (GPA 3.85-4.0), spring semester 2020, Gonzaga University, Spokane, Washington.
Scott Remily, of La Grande: Dean’s List (GPA 3.5-3.84), spring semester 2020, Gonzaga University, Spokane, Washington.
Sarrah Magner, of La Grande: President’s List (GPA 3.5-4.0), spring semester 2020, Minnesota State College Southeast.
Caitlyn Robinson, of La Grande: Dean’s List (GPA 3.5-4.0), spring semester 2020, Wheaton College, Wheaton, Illinois.
Degrees
Nena Jones, of La Grande: master of science degree, nursing, leadership and management, May 2020, Western Governors University (online).
Abbey Felley, of La Grande: bachelor of arts degree, computer science, Whitman College, Walla Walla, Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.