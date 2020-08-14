CORVALLIS — The following students hailing from Northeast Oregon earned a place on the spring 2020 Oregon State University honor roll. Due to the pandemic, the students completed spring term online.
Union County
Elgin: Angelica M. Bouska, senior, natural resources.
Island City: Marissa N. Arroyo Valenzuela, junior, Spanish.
La Grande: Erin R. Alberts, senior, microbiology; Kaylee N. Blackman, junior, digital communication arts; Nolan M. Clements, senior, fisheries and wildlife sciences; Garren J. Dutto, sophomore, general engineering; Reid G. Endress, junior, geography and geospatial science; Kalsey R. Gaus, senior, agricultural sciences; Kyla Gomes, senior, kinesiology; Madison A. Moody, junior, biohealth sciences; Deric T. Mussatto, sophomore, public health; Kylee J. Schelin, senior, kinesiology; Kylee D. Skerjanec, senior, agricultural sciences.
Summerville: Wade R. McDonald, freshman, biochemistry and molecular biology.
Union: Kortnee N. Marriott, senior, biohealth sciences.
Wallowa County
Enterprise: Eyreusalem R. Rooney, senior, biochemistry and molecular biology; Reanna J. Royse, senior, interior design.
Joseph: Kacie N. Melville, senior, crop and soil science; Raymond L. Seal, senior, crop and soil science.
