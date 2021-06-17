UNION AND WALLOWA COUNTIES — The following students from Union and Wallowa counties in the spring of 2021 earned a place on their university’s honor rolls, based on their academic performance, and/or received a degree in their chosen field of study.
BRADEN BELL, La Grande — Gonzaga University, Spokane, Washington: President’s List (GPA 3.85-4.00).
OWEN BURBANK, La Grande — Eastern Oregon University, La Grande: Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi (membership by invitation only).
GRACIE CARLSEN, Lostine — George Fox University, Newberg: Dean’s List (GPA 3.50-4.00).
WILLIAM COSTON, Imbler — George Fox University, Newberg: Dean’s List (GPA 3.50-4.00).
WHITNEY EVANS, Joseph — George Fox University, Newberg: Dean’s List (GPA 3.50-4.00) and bachelor of science in biology.
NATALIE GORHAM, Joseph — Gonzaga University, Spokane, Washington: Dean’s List (GPA 3.50-3.84).
KIRSTEN JOHNSON, La Grande — University of Iowa, Iowa City: master of fine arts in English.
SCOTT REMILY, La Grande — Gonzaga University, Spokane, Washington: President’s List (GPA 3.85-4.00).
RIANNA RICHARD, La Grande — Eastern Oregon University, La Grande: Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi (membership by invitation only).
ARIANNA SHUKLE, La Grande — George Fox University, Newberg: Dean’s List (GPA 3.50-4.00).
VICTORIA SUTO, Enterprise — College of Saint Mary, Omaha, Nebraska: President’s Honor Roll (GPA 3.89-4.00).
