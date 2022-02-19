UNION AND WALLOWA COUNTIES — The following students from Union and Wallowa counties were reported to The Observer as earning recognition for their academic achievements in the fall of 2021 or receiving a degree in their chosen field of study.
MADISON BAZER, Enterprise — University of Findlay (Findlay, Ohio): Dean’s List, GPA of 3.5 or higher.
ALISHA BEIRL, Enterprise — Weber State University (Ogden, Utah): Associate Degree, Applied Science in Medical Lab Sciences.
CLAIRE FARWELL, Enterprise — Gonzaga University (Spokane, Washington): President’s List, GPA of 3.85 or higher.
ANNA GAMBILL, La Grande — Gustavus Adolphus College (Saint Peter, Minnesota): Dean’s List, GPA 3.7 or higher.
CLARA GAMBILL, La Grande — Cardiff University (Cardiff, Wales, UK): Master of Arts Degree, Archeology.
KAITLYN HARRIS, La Grande — Dixie State University (Saint George, Utah): Dean’s List, GPA of 3.5 or higher.
ANGELINA KARPENOK, La Grande — Dixie State University (Saint George, Utah): Dean’s List, GPA of 3.5 or higher.
JORDAN NULL, La Grande — Whitman College (Walla Walla, Washington): Academic Distinction, GPA of 3.5 or higher.
SOPHIA PETTIT, Cove — Weber State University (Ogden, Utah): High Academic Excellence, GPA of 4.0.
SCOTT REMILY, La Grande — Gonzaga University (Spokane, Washington): President’s List, GPA of 3.85 or higher.
VICTORIA SUTO, Enterprise — College of Saint Mary (Omaha, Nebraska): President’s Honor Roll, GPA of 3.9 or higher.
