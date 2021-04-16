CORVALLIS — Oregon State University announced the names of students who made the scholastic honor roll for the winter 2021 term. A total of 8,150 students earned a B-plus (3.50 GPA) or better to make the listing. To be on the honor toll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of coursework.
Students on the Honor Roll from Union and Wallowa counties are:
Union County
Elgin: Angelica M. Bouska, senior, Natural Resources.
Imbler: Alyssa B. Schelin, freshman, Psychology.
Island City: Marissa N. Arroyo Valenzuela, junior, Spanish.
La Grande: Erin R. Alberts, senior, Microbiology; Elizabeth A. Babcock, sophomore, Psychology; Nolan M. Clements, senior, Fisheries and Wildlife Sciences; Garren J. Dutto, junior, Electrical and Computer Engineering; Reid G. Endress, senior, Geography and Geospatial Science; Madison A. Moody, senior, BioHealth Sciences; Kevin Moy, junior, Computer Science; Lian Moy, freshman, Food Science and Technology; Deric T. Mussatto, junior, Public Health; MaKayla L. Page, junior, Interior Design; Sadie L. Royes, sophomore, Nutrition; Karrington R. Troyer, sophomore, Kinesiology; Abigail R. Tweten, senior, Zoology; Mitchell T. Van Domelen, senior, Natural Resources.
Summerville: Wade R. McDonald, sophomore, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology.
Union: Kortnee N. Marriott, senior, BioHealth Sciences; Wade D. Rynearson, junior, Civil Engineering; Trevor J. Verhelst, senior, Electrical and Computer Engineering.
Wallowa County
Joseph: Natalie M. Goldsmith, freshman, BioHealth Sciences; Kacie N. Melville, senior, Crop and Soil Science.
