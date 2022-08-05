EASTERN OREGON — The Eastern Oregon Chapter of Oregon Women for Agriculture awarded its 2022 scholarships to three outstanding students pursuing a degree in agriculture. Each scholarship applicant wrote a 500-1,000 word essay about one of the biggest challenges facing agriculture today and how she plans to be a part of the solution.
“Reading through the essays gives hope to the future of Agriculture,” stated a press release from the chapter's president, Bethany Woodall. “The EOWA is proud to support this next generation of Women in Agriculture through these scholarships.”
Ellie Hanson, of La Grande, won the first place scholarship of $1,000. She plans to major in business administration and agricultural sciences at Eastern Oregon University/Oregon State University.
Alyson Yates, of La Grande, the second place winner, was awarded a scholarship of $750. She plans to major in agricultural sciences at Eastern Oregon University/Oregon State University.
Madison Morgan, of Halfway, was the third place winner and awarded a scholarship of $500. She plans to study molecular biology at Eastern Oregon University.
The Eastern Chapter of Oregon Women for Agriculture (www.owaonline.org/chapters/eastern-oregon-chapter/)is a nonprofit organization made up of individuals from all walks of life who realize the importance of agriculture and work together to communicate the story of today’s agriculture. This is the fourth year the group has been able to award scholarships.
These scholarships are possible through the group’s fundraising Echo Sage Trail 5K/10K Run. The run is the only fall Eastern Oregon trail race. For more information visit www.echosagetrailrun.com.
