EASTERN OREGON — The Eastern Oregon Chapter of Oregon Women for Agriculture awarded its 2022 scholarships to three outstanding students pursuing a degree in agriculture. Each scholarship applicant wrote a 500-1,000 word essay about one of the biggest challenges facing agriculture today and how she plans to be a part of the solution.

“Reading through the essays gives hope to the future of Agriculture,” stated a press release from the chapter's president, Bethany Woodall. “The EOWA is proud to support this next generation of Women in Agriculture through these scholarships.”

