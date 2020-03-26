SALEM — Union County deputy sheriff Kyle Witty was among the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training’s 395th Basic Police Class that graduated Feb. 14 at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.
The Basic Police Class is a 16-week course that includes training in survival skills, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, ethics and dozens of other subjects.
The Department of Public Safety Standards and Training operates the academy, which spans more than 235 acres in Salem.
The academy has received national recognized for its innovative training programs and active stakeholder involvement.
