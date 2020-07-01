UNION — The following awards were earned by the 2020 graduates of Union High School:
Ashlyn Baxter: Faculty Awards – Citizenship, Chemistry
Bobcat Foundation General Scholarship
Bobcat Foundation Alumni Scholarship
Bobcat Foundation Barbara Briggs Education Scholarship
Jaimee Baxter: Faculty Awards – Chemistry, FFA
Bobcat Foundation General Scholarship
Bobcat Foundation Alumni Scholarship
Bobcat Foundation Velma June Hagy Beck Scholarship
Hannah Bello: Faculty Awards – English, Fine Art
Bobcat Foundation General Scholarship
Jaxon Blackburn: Faculty Awards – Leadership, Mathematics, Science
Bobcat Foundation General Scholarship
Bobcat Foundation Robert R. & Vera L. Miller Business Scholarship
Union High School Outstanding Male Athlete Award
Kylie Bruce: Faculty Awards – Honor, Leadership, Science, Speech, Fine Art, Ag Leadership & FFA
Bobcat Foundation General Scholarship
Bobcat Foundation Alumni Scholarship
Bobcat Foundation Don & Maggie Stewart Ag/FFA Scholarship
Hunter Coon: Faculty Awards – Spirit, Social Studies
Bobcat Foundation Al & Eldie Peters Lions Club Community Service Scholarship
Bobcat Foundation Crystal & Jake Marks Memorial Scholarship
Union Lions Club Scholarship
Autumn Daggett: Faculty Award — Activities
Bobcat Foundation General Scholarship
Cameron Dillman: Faculty Award – English
Emilee Freeman: Faculty Awards – Service, Science, Chemistry, Social Studies
Bobcat Foundation General Scholarship
Bobcat Foundation Crystal & Jake Marks Memorial Scholarship
Ford Family Foundation Scholarship
EOU Kirby Davis Scholarship
Anthony Goodwater: Faculty Awards – Service, FFA & Shop
Bobcat Foundation General Scholarship
VFW High Valley Post 4060 Auxiliary Scholarship
Levi Hammond: Faculty Award – Shop
Rory Hill: Faculty Awards – Merit, Science, Chemistry, Writing
Bobcat Foundation General Scholarship
Bobcat Foundation Doug Squire Outstanding Science Student Scholarship
Zac Johnston: Faculty Awards – Honor, Mathematics, Spanish, Science, Chemistry, Writing
Bobcat Foundation Helen Merritt Sheehy Top Scholar 2-year Scholarship
Bobcat Foundation Bill Phillips Outstanding Math Student Scholarship
VFW High Valley Post 4060 Scholarship
Brianna Kohr: Faculty Awards – Activities, FFA
Bobcat Foundation Alumni Scholarship
Bobcat Foundation Crystal & Jake Marks Memorial Scholarship
Bobcat Foundation Al & Eldie Peters Lions Club Community Service Scholarship
Union Lions Club Scholarship
UEA Scholarship
Union High School Outstanding Female Athlete Award
Darwood Memorial Outstanding Athlete Award
Jacie Kromwall: Bobcat Foundation David Opperman Music Scholarship
Andrew Lackey: Faculty Awards – Merit, Science, Chemistry
Bobcat Foundation General Scholarship
Grande Ronde Valley Masonic Lodge #56 Scholarship
Griffin Nash: Faculty Award – Science
KC Kunkle Award Scholarship
Shane Ritter: Faculty Award — Shop
Aubrey Sellick: Faculty Awards — Literary Analysis, Fine Art
Bobcat Foundation General Scholarship
EOU Art Award Scholarship
Clancy Short: Faculty Award – Shop
Alex Tapia: Faculty Awards – Spirit, Social Studies
Bobcat Foundation General Scholarship
Cole Tobin: Faculty Awards – Citizenship, Shop
Bobcat Foundation General Scholarship, Bobcat Foundation Carl Hawkins Ag Scholarship
