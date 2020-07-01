Union HS Bobcat logo

UNION — The following awards were earned by the 2020 graduates of Union High School:

Ashlyn Baxter: Faculty Awards – Citizenship, Chemistry

Bobcat Foundation General Scholarship

Bobcat Foundation Alumni Scholarship

Bobcat Foundation Barbara Briggs Education Scholarship

Jaimee Baxter: Faculty Awards – Chemistry, FFA

Bobcat Foundation General Scholarship

Bobcat Foundation Alumni Scholarship

Bobcat Foundation Velma June Hagy Beck Scholarship

Hannah Bello: Faculty Awards – English, Fine Art

Bobcat Foundation General Scholarship

Jaxon Blackburn: Faculty Awards – Leadership, Mathematics, Science

Bobcat Foundation General Scholarship

Bobcat Foundation Robert R. & Vera L. Miller Business Scholarship

Union High School Outstanding Male Athlete Award

Kylie Bruce: Faculty Awards – Honor, Leadership, Science, Speech, Fine Art, Ag Leadership & FFA

Bobcat Foundation General Scholarship

Bobcat Foundation Alumni Scholarship

Bobcat Foundation Don & Maggie Stewart Ag/FFA Scholarship

Hunter Coon: Faculty Awards – Spirit, Social Studies

Bobcat Foundation Al & Eldie Peters Lions Club Community Service Scholarship

Bobcat Foundation Crystal & Jake Marks Memorial Scholarship

Union Lions Club Scholarship

Autumn Daggett: Faculty Award — Activities

Bobcat Foundation General Scholarship

Cameron Dillman: Faculty Award – English

Emilee Freeman: Faculty Awards – Service, Science, Chemistry, Social Studies

Bobcat Foundation General Scholarship

Bobcat Foundation Crystal & Jake Marks Memorial Scholarship

Ford Family Foundation Scholarship

EOU Kirby Davis Scholarship

Anthony Goodwater: Faculty Awards – Service, FFA & Shop

Bobcat Foundation General Scholarship

VFW High Valley Post 4060 Auxiliary Scholarship

Levi Hammond: Faculty Award – Shop

Rory Hill: Faculty Awards – Merit, Science, Chemistry, Writing

Bobcat Foundation General Scholarship

Bobcat Foundation Doug Squire Outstanding Science Student Scholarship

Zac Johnston: Faculty Awards – Honor, Mathematics, Spanish, Science, Chemistry, Writing

Bobcat Foundation Helen Merritt Sheehy Top Scholar 2-year Scholarship

Bobcat Foundation Bill Phillips Outstanding Math Student Scholarship

VFW High Valley Post 4060 Scholarship

Brianna Kohr: Faculty Awards – Activities, FFA

Bobcat Foundation Alumni Scholarship

Bobcat Foundation Crystal & Jake Marks Memorial Scholarship

Bobcat Foundation Al & Eldie Peters Lions Club Community Service Scholarship

Union Lions Club Scholarship

UEA Scholarship

Union High School Outstanding Female Athlete Award

Darwood Memorial Outstanding Athlete Award

Jacie Kromwall: Bobcat Foundation David Opperman Music Scholarship

Andrew Lackey: Faculty Awards – Merit, Science, Chemistry

Bobcat Foundation General Scholarship

Grande Ronde Valley Masonic Lodge #56 Scholarship

Griffin Nash: Faculty Award – Science

KC Kunkle Award Scholarship

Shane Ritter: Faculty Award — Shop

Aubrey Sellick: Faculty Awards — Literary Analysis, Fine Art

Bobcat Foundation General Scholarship

EOU Art Award Scholarship

Clancy Short: Faculty Award – Shop

Alex Tapia: Faculty Awards – Spirit, Social Studies

Bobcat Foundation General Scholarship

Cole Tobin: Faculty Awards – Citizenship, Shop

Bobcat Foundation General Scholarship, Bobcat Foundation Carl Hawkins Ag Scholarship

