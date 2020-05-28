LA GRANDE — La Grande senior Lara Insko was awarded a unique scholarship that few could reach — a scholarship from the Portland Skyliners Tall Club, an affiliate of Tall Clubs International.
The scholarship takes into account students’ grades and activities — Inkso carries a 4.0 GPA and was heavily involved in athletes, clubs and activities at LHS as well as at church — but they also must be a certain height. Female applicants have to stand at least 5-foot-10 — Insko met this at 6-foot-0 — and males must be at least 6-foot-2. In addition to the current $1,000 scholarship, the Gonzaga-bound Insko is now in the running for an additional $1,000 scholarship from Tall Clubs International Foundation, which should be announced later this summer.
And in Baker City, Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative recently selected 26 students to receive college scholarships. Twenty-two $5,000 scholarships were awarded to graduating high school students and returning college students.
This year, OTEC and Eastern Oregon University, La Grande, partnered to launch a new program, the OTEC-EOU Rural Scholarship, which pays all tuition and fees if the student commits to graduating from EOU. Four students were awarded this scholarship.
Applicants for scholarships must be an active OTEC member in good standing with the cooperative or a dependent of such a member to be eligible for the scholarship. The awards are funded from interest earned on unclaimed capital credits.
Les Penning, OTEC’s chief executive officer, stated in a press release, “By allocating four of our scholarships to this program and leveraging a matched investment from EOU we can invest in our local communities directly, support local students and return value to OTEC member-owners through the internship projects that the students will complete throughout their four years at EOU.”
Two of the four awarded an OTEC-EOU Rural Scholarship are La Grande High School students: Josie Bornstedt and Nathan Reed.
Union County students who were chosen for one of OTEC’s $5,000 College Scholarships are graduating La Grande High School seniors Julie Chandler, Lara Insko, Brittany Robles Jimenez, Keith Oswald, Katie Perry and Blaine Shaw; and returning college students Alexandra Colton (Oregon State University) and Cody Singer (Arizona State University).
