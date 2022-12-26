The Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission’s November 2022 report on fall term enrollment in Oregon colleges shows the head count is up at Blue Mountain Community College, but BMCC President Mark Browning says the report is inaccurate.
PENDLETON — Blue Mountain Community College, Pendleton, released its 2021-22 summer and winter term honor roll, which recognizes the achievements of full-time students. A number of students from Union County earned this honor.
The Vice President’s List includes students earning a grade-point average of 3.50-3.74. The President’s List is reserved for students who achieved a GPA of 3.75-4.00.
Summer term President’s List
Lena Eckstein, Lilly Naiser, Troy Stever
Summer term Vice President’s List
Olivia Myers, McKaylee Orton, William Pratt
Winter term President’s List
Darren Binder, Keanna Bingham, Tulley Bloom, Kayla Boone, Brandy Butler, Nekoda Carlson, Autumn Daggett, Gratian Dawson, Karen De Lint, Elizabeth Durfee, Brittany Elliott, Toni Grove, Makayla Johnson, Marc Oribio, Mckaylee Orton, Laramie Ricker, Rachel Sauer, Luc Schuette, Troy Stever, Bridget Tilley, Rebekah Weston, Kenzie Williams
Winter term Vice President’s List
Stacie Craddock, Madison Duker, Alexandra Gomes, Elizabeth Hays, Roy Iohp, Romayne Ricker, Novalee Shoemaker, Karsen Williams
