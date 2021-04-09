Union County students earn honor roll status at BMCC
PENDLETON — Several students from Union County garnered a place on the honor roll at Blue Mountain Community College, Pendleton, for the 2020-21 winter term. Students must be enrolled full time and earn the grade-point averages listed below.
President’s List (3.75-4.00) GPA: Stacey Adams, Zoe Adamson, Whitman Blair, Tulley Bloom, Daniel Daggett, Brittany Elliott, Jessica Green, Brianna Kohr, Alyssa McDowell, Dylan Miles, Brenale Ritter, Kenzie Williams.
Vice President’s List (3.50-3.74 GPA): Blake Bingaman, Abigail Hale, Romayne Ricker, Sierra Teeman, Isaac Zamora.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.