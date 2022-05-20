The 10th annual Hootenanny and Shoo-fly Pie Social is set for Sunday, May 22, 2022, at the Enterprise Odd Fellows Hall. The Wallowa Valley Music Alliance spring fundraiser brings together old-time music and treats, with proceeds going toward music programs.
Laura Skovlin performs at the 2013 Hootenanny and Shoo-fly Pie Social, the spring fundraiser for the Wallowa Valley Music Alliance, in Enterprise.
ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa Valley Music Alliance’s unique spring fundraiser — the 10th annual Hootenanny and Shoo-fly Pie Social — is this Sunday, May 22, at the Enterprise Odd Fellows Hall, from 4-9 p.m.
The theme of this year’s event is “Rivers,” with an all-star cast of local performers presenting songs about rivers in a variety of musical styles. Performers featured at the Hootenanny include The Burns Family, Jesse Borgerding, Janis Carper, Larry Haney, Ted Hays, Jennifer Hobbs, The Local Yokels, Carolyn Lochert, Heidi Muller and Bob Webb, Nick Porter, John Raines, The Samples Family, Trilby Shirley and Laura Skovlin. This fundraiser will also feature special guest emcee Dan Maher, the host of Northwest Public Radio’s Inland Folk and “a highly talented and entertaining performer,” according to WVMA.
Complementing the music will be a variety of home-baked goodness: pie for $1 a slice, with a chance for concert-goers to vote for first, second and third place. There also will be a 50/50 raffle.
Admission is $10 and there will be food and drink available for purchase. Proceeds from the family-friendly event go directly to fund Music Alliance programs.
