LA GRANDE — The Grande Ronde Hospital Foundation is putting on a fundraiser — “Eastern Oregon Hot Summer Night” — Friday, June 25, at the La Grande Drive-In, 404 20th St., La Grande.
The event begins at 6:30 p.m. and will include dinner by local chef Merlyn Baker featuring a Brazilian barbecue menu, music and dancing with Ripple Effect from Boise, a wine pull, and a drive-in movie favorite to end the evening. The GRH Foundation also will hold an online auction that anyone can participate in, even if they are not attending the event, according to a press release.
For information on the event and to purchase tickets, view auction items or register to bid on items, go to event.gives/drivein.
Proceeds from “Eastern Oregon Hot Summer Night” will be used to purchase patient care equipment at Grande Ronde Hospital and Clinics, which, the release stated, will directly impact local health care and benefit all current and prospective patients in the community. This year’s projects include the purchase of two “The Torch” UV cleaning and disinfecting devices, new patient care boards in all ICU rooms, and a new secure messaging system for patients to be able to participate in enhanced text messaging conversations with clinic and medical staff.
The Grande Ronde Hospital Foundation has been fundraising for patient care equipment at Grande Ronde Hospital since 1969 and has contributed more than $4.8 million for hospital projects, according to the release. For questions about the group’s fundraising projects or to make a donation, call 541-963-1431 or go to grh.org/foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.