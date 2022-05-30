The top winners in the “If I Were Mayor...” contest at Elgin’s Stella Mayfield School pose with their submissions in April 2022: from left to right, fifth graders Kinley Williamson, Kendall Skillings and Harley Meyers, and sixth graders Garrett Bolen, Ethan Power and Kloe King. The first place selections in each grade level were submitted to the statewide Oregon Mayors Association contest.
ELGIN — Stella Mayfield School fifth and sixth grade students recently participated in the Oregon Mayors Association’s “If I Were Mayor” contest, hosted by Risa Hallgarth, mayor of Elgin.
Fifth graders made posters and sixth graders wrote essays responding to the question of what they would do as mayor to make Elgin an even better place to live.
The top three posters chosen among the fifth graders were Harley Myers (first place), Kinley Williamson and Kendall Skillings. In the sixth grade essay contest, the top three were Ethan Power (first place), Garrett Bolen and Kloe King.
The poster and essay from Stella Mayfield’s first place winners have been sent to Salem, where they will be judged in the statewide Oregon Mayors Association contest.
According to the OMA website, state-level first place students will win $500. Second and third place winning students will be awarded $300 and $100, respectively.
