IMBLER — The Imbler School District has selected three candidates to interview for the position of the district’s new superintendent: Dustan Adams, Bill Starkweather and Jennifer Teeter.
The school district in a press release invited interested community members to participate in the interviews Thursday, May 20.
Beginning at 5 p.m., one candidate will be in the high school gym taking questions from community members. At this same time, another candidate will be visiting with staff members in the elementary gym and taking questions while the third candidate will be participating in a formal interview with the interview committee made up of board members and administra- tion in Room 1.
Each session will last approximately 45 minutes, then the candidates will rotate to a different location.
Once the candidates have met with each group, the interview committee will take input from both the community and staff to assist in the decision-making process, according to the release.
All community members are welcome to attend and bring any questions they have. Sample questions and a score sheet also will be provided so the community can rank the candidates and provide their input.
The district’s current superintendent, Angie Lakey-Campbell, has taken a new position as superintendent of the Hansen School District in Idaho, east of Twin Falls, according to www.idahoednews.org.
