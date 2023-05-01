IMBLER — The following Imbler High School students garnered a place on the 2022-23 first semester honor roll by earning a GPA of 3.25 or higher.
Jacob Bingaman, Josephine Bingaman, Kale Bingaman, Sadie Bingaman, Paige Braseth, Paiten Braseth, Zoe Brown, Mikinah Browne, Jayda Cant, Gwynneth Corcoran, Harvest Coston, Avanlee Crook, Kiana de Lint, Adam Gordon, Helen Gordon, Whitney Haddock, Kaidyn Kretschmer, London Kunz, Ayden Lucas, Izabel Martin, Cadence Miles, Paula Moreno Montero, Alexandria Monger, Zachary Monger, Karlee Patterson, Paden Phelps, Dallin Rasmussen, Cora Royes, Rachael Stirewalt, Kamrie Turner, Kaylee Walsh.
Rileigh Ackley, Kolt Alam, Claira Bingaman, Shaye Blazkova, Kaylee Boltz, Aaden Bonanno, Payden Bowles, Tayler Bowles, Wyatt Burns, Madillyn Burright, Kali Camp, Jeytt Cant, Aiyana Colwell, Kellan de Lint, Sierra Denis, Jackson Fisher, Marieke Flatau, Kyla Grant, Olivia Haddock, Gracie Howell, Brooke Huntington, Alyssa Jennings, Darby Lucas, Jaden McKaig, Lilly Nolten, Eva Paulson, Cassidy Ritter, Elidia Rivas, Brooklynn Scott, Julia Sipe, Hunter Voss, Lailyn Whitcomb, Teagan Winterton, Carson Yancey.
Kadin Allen, Kellen Browne, Natalie Crook, Rebecca Daggett, Justin Frost, Sonya Gordon, Kelsey Hays, Kendra Hensley, Isla Howard, Jeremiah Martin, Jared McKaig, Elijah Mola, Hope Phoenix, Gage Pillow, Pedro Rivas, Kaed Sheahan, Clinton Tarvin, Isabella Warg, Quintyn Walker.
Bryce Eckhart, Kolton Gridley, Stephen Lindsey, Zachary Mola, Ian Paulson, Emilia Slippy, Gage Teeter, Trevor Treat, Elizabeth Turley, Morgan Watson.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our breaking news?
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Would you like to receive our news updates?
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.