PENDLETON — The InterMountain Education Service District and its component school districts announced in a news release the winners of the 2022 Crystal Apple Excellence in Education Awards.

School districts in Eastern Oregon are proceeding 44 Crystal Apples in early May to deserving education staff, according to the announcement.

Winners from Union County school districts honored their educators Monday, May 2, with a ceremony at Eastern Oregon University.

Each year, the InterMountain ESD partners with its school districts to recognize outstanding administrators, teachers, educational assistants and office and building staff for their dedication and commitment to students and for their willingness to go above and beyond their regular duties. Nominations are submitted over a two-month period by administrators, coworkers, parents, students and community members. Winners are selected from these nominations by school district administration.

"Celebrating the hard work that school district employees do each and every day in our region is always exciting during the Crystal Apple Awards," IMESD Superintendent Mark Mulvihill said in the press release. "But it’s especially wonderful this year, since we can return to in-person award events."

Below is the list of the 2022 Crystal Apple Award winners from Union County.

2022 Crystal Apple Award Winners

InterMountain ESD

Brandi Audis, educational assistant, Early Intervention/Early Special Education Program

Rhonda Dockweiler, administrative assistant, Teaching & Learning Department

Rachael Olson, third and fourth grade teacher/special program liaison, Virtual Learning Academy

Jennifer Richardson, graphic design specialist, Communication & Print Solutions Department

 Union County

Cove School District

Kelli Langford, third grade teacher, Cove School

Kelsey Stitzel, secretary, Cove School

Elgin School District

Dena Ledbetter, fifth grade teacher, Stella Mayfield Elementary

Tucker Murphey, music teacher, Elgin School District

Imbler School District

Tony Haddock, math/PE teacher, Imbler High School

Chrissy Wilhelm, secretary/substitute bus driver, Imbler High School

La Grande School District

Shawn Brooks, fifth grade teacher, Central Elementary School

Amber Kessinger, behavior intervention assistant, La Grande Middle School

Cindy Malone, paraeducator, La Grande High School

Amy Pennington, school nurse, La Grande School District

North Powder School District

Nancy Simonis, paraprofessional, North Powder School District

Union School District

Karolyn Kelley, agriculture teacher/FFA advisor, Union High School

Jodi Seale, fourth grade teacher, Union Elementary School

