PENDLETON — The InterMountain Education Service District and its component school districts announced in a news release the winners of the 2022 Crystal Apple Excellence in Education Awards.
School districts in Eastern Oregon are proceeding 44 Crystal Apples in early May to deserving education staff, according to the announcement.
Winners from Union County school districts honored their educators Monday, May 2, with a ceremony at Eastern Oregon University.
Each year, the InterMountain ESD partners with its school districts to recognize outstanding administrators, teachers, educational assistants and office and building staff for their dedication and commitment to students and for their willingness to go above and beyond their regular duties. Nominations are submitted over a two-month period by administrators, coworkers, parents, students and community members. Winners are selected from these nominations by school district administration.
"Celebrating the hard work that school district employees do each and every day in our region is always exciting during the Crystal Apple Awards," IMESD Superintendent Mark Mulvihill said in the press release. "But it’s especially wonderful this year, since we can return to in-person award events."
Below is the list of the 2022 Crystal Apple Award winners from Union County.
2022 Crystal Apple Award Winners
InterMountain ESD
Brandi Audis, educational assistant, Early Intervention/Early Special Education Program
Rhonda Dockweiler, administrative assistant, Teaching & Learning Department
Rachael Olson, third and fourth grade teacher/special program liaison, Virtual Learning Academy
Jennifer Richardson, graphic design specialist, Communication & Print Solutions Department
Union County
Cove School District
Kelli Langford, third grade teacher, Cove School
Kelsey Stitzel, secretary, Cove School
Elgin School District
Dena Ledbetter, fifth grade teacher, Stella Mayfield Elementary
Tucker Murphey, music teacher, Elgin School District
Imbler School District
Tony Haddock, math/PE teacher, Imbler High School
Chrissy Wilhelm, secretary/substitute bus driver, Imbler High School
La Grande School District
Shawn Brooks, fifth grade teacher, Central Elementary School
Amber Kessinger, behavior intervention assistant, La Grande Middle School
Cindy Malone, paraeducator, La Grande High School
Amy Pennington, school nurse, La Grande School District
North Powder School District
Nancy Simonis, paraprofessional, North Powder School District
Union School District
Karolyn Kelley, agriculture teacher/FFA advisor, Union High School
Jodi Seale, fourth grade teacher, Union Elementary School
