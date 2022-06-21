June is National Dairy Month, and of all the food groups it may be the most misunderstood.
Dairy includes, of course, milk (cow, goat, sheep, etc.) — whole, reduced fat, low-fat and nonfat, cheese, cottage cheese, yogurt, ice cream and fortified soy milk. However, it doesn’t include items such as sour cream, butter, cream, or cream cheese. Why? Although these items are made from dairy products and found in the dairy section of the store, their fat content, compared to the amount of calcium they contain (if any), eliminates them from the dairy group.
Calcium is the nutrient found in dairy foods that our bodies need to build strong bones and teeth. Although calcium is found in other foods such as leafy greens (i.e. broccoli and kale) and almonds, the amount these foods contain is too low to justify their placement in the dairy food group. Therefore, they are placed in other food groups — leafy greens in the vegetable food group, for example. Foods are grouped based on the primary nutrient they contain. In this case, calcium (and the amount) is the nutrient used to classify dairy foods and their placement within the dairy food group.
Soy milk, if it is fortified (meaning calcium and other vitamins are added) can be included in the dairy group, even though it is not made from animal milk. “Milks,” or milk drinks, made from hemp, rice, coconut, almond or other plant-based liquids are not included in the dairy group because they do not contain calcium and the other vitamins and nutrients contained in dairy milk. Some may be fortified; consumers should read the labels to see if the product they are interested in is fortified or not.
The nutrients in the dairy group include calcium, potassium, Vitamin D, protein, Vitamin A, riboflavin, Vitamin B12 and others. Calcium promotes bone health and development in children and adolescents, and helps prevent osteoporosis in adults. Most individuals do not consume enough dairy products. Low-fat or fat-free dairy products are preferred from a nutritional standpoint since they are lower in saturated fat. According to the American Heart Association, a diet high in saturated fat can contribute to heart disease. Low-fat or fat-free dairy products contain as much calcium as their full-fat relatives.
The amount one needs from the dairy group every day depends on age, gender and physical activity level. In general, according to the U.S. Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020-25, the amount is 3 cups or cup equivalents. A cup of dairy is 8 ounces of milk or yogurt, or 1½ ounces of cheese, a half-cup of cottage cheese or 8 ounces of fortified soy milk.
The recommended amount of calcium needed for children and adults varies. An adult usually needs 1,000-1,300 milligrams per day, though this depends on age and gender according to the National Institutes of Health. A child 9-18 years of age needs 1,300 milligrams per day. Women who are pregnant or breastfeeding may need 1,200-1,300 milligrams per day. To put this in context, 8 ounces of plain, low-fat yogurt contains 415 milligrams of calcium, 1 cup of 100% orange juice, fortified with calcium, has 349 milligrams. An ounce of parmesan cheese has 331 milligrams of calcium, and a cup of fresh cooked kale has 94 milligrams.
Calcium is an important nutrient as it helps muscles contract, including the heart muscle and it transmits signals to nerves in the body.
For those who are lactose intolerant (the inability to digest dairy foods), or who choose not to consume dairy products (vegans), there are options for calcium consumption. Fortified orange juice or leafy green vegetables, such as broccoli or kale are examples of foods, which are nondairy but contain calcium. Almonds are another source of calcium. If you think you are not getting enough calcium in your diet, consult your primary care provider to see if they recommend a supplement.
For more information and recipes using dairy products visit www.foodhero.org, or call the Oregon State University Extension Service office at 541-426-3143.
Ann Bloom has worked for the OSU Extension Service for 15 years as a nutrition educator. She studied journalism and education at Washington State University. She lives in Enterprise.
