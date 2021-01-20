JOSEPH —The annual women’s exhibit at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, Joseph, has extended its call to artists to Monday, Jan. 24, at midnight for its exhibit “Motherhood.”
The exhibit is intended to focus on the spiritual, psychic, visceral and transformative relationship between a mother and child, according to a press release from the center, and will be on display Feb. 26 to April 6.
Anyone who is interested can email submissions to coordinator@josephy.org.
All artwork is welcome.
The Josephy Center also is planning upcoming sessions of spring and summer youth art and is urging youths to sign up now on its website because classes fill up fast.
For more details about the exhibit or classes, call the center at 541-432-0505 or visit its website, josephy.org.
