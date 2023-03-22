WC elk season over - wildart
Buy Now

Elk must know the hunting season is over in Oregon, as they casually graze in a pasture adjacent to one with cattle along Green Valley Road south of Enterprise on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

 Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.