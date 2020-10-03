Pick up 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central, Greenwood or Island City elementary schools, La Grande. Free breakfast and lunch for anyone age 18 and younger. Fresh vegetables, seasonal fruit and 1% milk offered daily.
OCT. 5-9
Monday — BREAKFAST: apple frudel, fresh fruit. LUNCH: BBQ rib sandwich, corn, kettle potato chips.
Tuesday — BREAKFAST: chocolate-chip breakfast muffin, cheese stick, orange juice. LUNCH: hamburger, tator tots, broccoli florets.
Wednesday — BREAKFAST: hot ham and cheese bagel, canned fruit. LUNCH: BBQ pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, green beans.
Thursday — BREAKFAST: yogurt pak with bagel, apple juice. LUNCH: chicken and cheese quesadilla, refried beans, romaine lettuce.
Friday — no school today (no meals served)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.