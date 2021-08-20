LA GRANDE — The home of Merle and Bertha Feik received the city of La Grande summer beautification award for a residential property. The announcement said the lot at 1015 Benton Ave. is “beautifully landscaped and diverse, providing a feast for the eyes and a haven for native pollinators.” Also noted were the containers adding more color and texture to the colorful flowers and shrubs bordering the front of the house.
Also featuring a colorful shrub border, the John Combe Wellness Center, 1002 Fourth St., was the winner of the summer’s commercial award. The property is “immaculately tended by the owners,” according to the award announcement, and “powerline-friendly flowering crabapple trees in the right-of-way provide year-round habitat, nectar for pollinators in the spring, and food for the birds in summer, fall and winter.”
The Beautification Awards Program, sponsored by the La Grande Landscape and Community Forestry Commission, recognizes and honors residential and commercial properties that add to the beauty and diversity of La Grande’s environment. Nominations for this award are made by members of the commission, city employees, neighbors and property owners.
Nominations are now being accepted for the fall awards. Landscaping must be visible from the street. Nominations may be emailed to trees@city- oflagrande.org or submitted via the La Grande Parks and Rec Facebook page. For more information or to make a nomination, call the Urban Forestry Division at 541-663-1952.
