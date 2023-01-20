LA GRNADE — Members of the La Grande Lions have finished up a winter project of distributing Coats for Kids, but the club plans to replenish its stock for future needs. A letter will be sent out to various businesses that coats are still requested for winter needs, according to a press release.

Prior to the 2022 holidays, the Lions gathered approximately 500 coats to help keep the community warm. The La Grande Methodist Church assisted with storage, electricity and distribution, so the club made a $250 donation to the church to help cover the cost of electricity.

