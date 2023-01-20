LA GRNADE — Members of the La Grande Lions have finished up a winter project of distributing Coats for Kids, but the club plans to replenish its stock for future needs. A letter will be sent out to various businesses that coats are still requested for winter needs, according to a press release.
Prior to the 2022 holidays, the Lions gathered approximately 500 coats to help keep the community warm. The La Grande Methodist Church assisted with storage, electricity and distribution, so the club made a $250 donation to the church to help cover the cost of electricity.
At the club’s January meeting, Tanner Willson reported that a baby back rib feed is being planned in March to help the baseball team. He noted that 100% of the profit would go to the baseball team and field, and that team members would be responsible for selling the tickets.
The guest speaker was Don McLean, director for the Grande Ronde Academy. McLean said the school, which emphasizes Christian values, is now open to grades 9-12 and continues to offer small classes and an expanding curriculum. New programs at the private La Grande school include archery and a pottery shop.
