KLAMATH FALLS — Kassidy Kightlinger, a civil engineering student at Oregon Institute of Technology, Klamath Falls, is the recipient of the Douglas P. Daniels/Coral Sales Scholarship.
Originally from La Grande, Kightlinger attended La Grande High School and is a senior in civil engineering. She is active in the student chapters of the American Society of Civil Engineers and the Institute of Transportation Engineers and completed an internship with the Oregon Department of Transportation.
“I came to Oregon Tech for engineering because it’s where my dad went to college and the program historically has had great success,” Kightlinger said in a press release from Oregon Tech.
The Douglas P. Daniels/Coral Sales Company Scholarship fund was established in 1987 to support transportation engineering students at universities in the Pacific Northwest.
Coral Sales Company of Portland awards two scholarships each year to outstanding individuals, one male and one female, pursuing civil engineering at Oregon Tech. Students selected must display outstanding leadership qualities and participation in extracurricular activities, civic as well as professional, and have lived in the Pacific Northwest — Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana or Alaska — for at least six years.
