LA GRANDE — La Grande police officer Colton Wright graduates this month from Oregon's Public Safety Academy.
Wright, from Oregon City, joins 36 others graduating from the Oregon's Department of Public Safety Standards and Training 398th Basic Police Class. The 16-week course covered numerous training areas, from survival skills and firearms to ethics and cultural diversity.
La Grande Police Lt. Jason Hays said Wright already has proven himself to the La Grande Police Department. Wright started as a corrections deputy for the Union County Sheriff's Office after graduating from Lewis and Clark College, and the police department hired him fill to a vacant position in November 2019.
In addition to the police course, Wright has completed nearly a year of training, including three months on the job. Hays said Wright will start as a solo officer after graduation, which takes place July 30 during a private ceremony at the Oregon Public Safety Academy, Salem.
