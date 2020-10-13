LA GRANDE — If the prescriptions in your medicine cabinet have expired or you have other unwanted medications, the La Grande Police Department is offering you a place to safely leave these drugs on Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For a decade, the police department has participated in collaboration with the Oregon Safe Communities Coalition and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in “Drug Take Back Day” to prevent pill abuse and theft.
“This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue,” a press release from the La Grande Police Department said. “Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse.”
The drug collection event cannot accept liquids or needles, only pills or patches. And the event requires anyone dropping off drugs to wear face masks due to COVID-19.
La Grande police in 2019 collected a combined 283 pounds of prescription drugs for disposal. There also is a 24/7 drop box in the lobby of the police station at 1109 K Ave., La Grande.
