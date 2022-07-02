Festival-goers greet one another with the customary “cheers” at the eighth annual Eastern Oregon Beer Festival held at the Union County Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 25, 2022. John Day’s 1188 Brewing was the crowd favorite, coming in first in the Taster’s Choice contest. La Grande’s local brewpub, Side A Brewing, garnered second and Sockeye Brewing from Boise placed third.
Crowds gathered in the shade during the eighth annual Eastern Oregon Beer Festival held at the Union County Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 25, 2022. John Day’s 1188 Brewing was the crowd favorite, coming in first in the Taster’s Choice contest. La Grande’s local brewpub, Side A Brewing, garnered second and Sockeye Brewing from Boise placed third.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
