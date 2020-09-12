La Grande School District free takeout lunches
Pickup 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central, Greenwood or Island City elementary schools, La Grande. Free for anyone age 18 and younger. School ID not required. Includes 1% milk.
SEPT. 14-18
Monday: crispy chicken sandwich, roasted cauliflower, romaine lettuce.
Tuesday: sloppy joe on a bun, green beans, celery sticks.
Wednesday: yogurt pack, bagel, cucumber slices, baby carrots.
Thursday: beef taco salad, spicy pinto beans, corn & black bean salsa.
Friday: crispy chicken tenders, whole grain dinner roll, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots.
