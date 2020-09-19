Pick up 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central, Greenwood or Island City elementary schools, La Grande. Free for anyone age 18 and younger. School ID is not required. Fresh vegetables, seasonal fruit and 1% milk offered daily.
SEPT. 21-25
Monday: turkey BLT wrap, breakfast potatoes, baby carrots.
Tuesday: tuna salad sandwich, corn, coleslaw.
Wednesday: crispy chicken nuggets, whole-grain dinner roll, tater tots, broccoli florets.
Thursday: Italian pasta bake, roasted cauliflower, cherry tomatoes.
Friday: stromboli, green beans, red peppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.