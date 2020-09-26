Pick up 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central, Greenwood or Island City elementary schools, La Grande. Free for anyone age 18 and younger. School ID is not required. Fresh vegetables, seasonal fruit and 1% milk offered daily.
SEPT. 28-30
Monday: chicken Caesar wrap, California-blend veggies, romaine lettuce.
Tuesday: BBQ rib sandwich, corn, Caesar side salad.
Wednesday: ham deli sandwich, baked beans, broccoli florets.
*October menu will be added when it becomes available.
