Pickup 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central, Greenwood or Island City elementary schools, La Grande. Free for age 18 and younger. School ID not required. Includes 1% milk.
SEPT. 7-11
Monday: Labor Day, lunch not served.
Tuesday: chicken and cheese quesadilla, refried beans, salad greens.
Wednesday: popcorn chicken, dinner roll, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn.
Thursday: turkey sub sandwich, steamed carrots, cucumber slices.
Friday: chicken Caesar wrap, broccoli, red peppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.